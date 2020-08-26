Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders are saying that farmers can now sell their agriculture produce anywhere.

I want to ask - when were farmers not allowed to sell their produces as per their wish?

They are misleading farmers," said Bhupesh Baghel while addressing a press conference in Raipur.

"We urge the President not to sign the farm Bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner.

We also demand that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," Baghel added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel Third and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state in India

CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness [Video]

CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off 'Corona Vijay Rath' in Raipur on Sep 13 to spread public awareness about COVID-19. He said, "These six vehicles will cover Raipur city and will distribute masks and sanitisers free of cost. These vehicles will also help create public awareness."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:57Published

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

 A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has..
IndiaTimes

With President Ram Nath Kovind's signature, three farm bills become laws

 President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed the three agricultural bills, thereby legitimising the farm bills into laws, even as farmers and opposition..
DNA
Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam [Video]

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

I wish government's Covid vaccine strategy was 'Mann ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

 Gandhi's tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired his monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme on the All India Radio (AIR). Along with his comment, Gandhi..
IndiaTimes

Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic response

 It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford..
DNA

India's 'Birthday Gift' to Bangladesh PM: Rare 1972 footage of Bangabandhu Mujib, Sheikh Hasina's father

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday while Indian High Commissioner to India Riva Ganguly..
DNA

Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh State in central India

2 journalists beaten allegedly by Congress workers in Chhattisgarh [Video]

2 journalists beaten allegedly by Congress workers in Chhattisgarh

Two Journalists were beaten allegedly by Congress workers in Chhattisgarh's Kanker. One of the journalist said that he will go on hunger strike till action is taken against accused.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund [Video]

Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

An elephant died of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after it came in contact with a live wire laid on the ground by poachers to trap other wild animals. The incident took place in Pithora area of Mahasamund on September 26. Four people are being questioned in this regard. Speaking to media, DFO Mayank Pandey said, "The elephant came in contact with live wire laid on the ground to trap wild boars. Four people are being questioned. We are taking help of dog squad to nab the poachers."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Covid past its peak? New cases flat despite increase in testing

 In another indication that the Covid-19 pandemic in India may be past its peak, at least for now, fresh cases on Friday did not show a rise as compared with the..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Rajasthan govt running on 'auto pilot' mode: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Dungarpur violence [Video]

Rajasthan govt running on 'auto pilot' mode: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Dungarpur violence

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running on auto pilot mode. "The situation is worsening in Rajasthan's Dungarpur from last 2 weeks. I urged Rajasthan's government to reaches out to the unemployed youth and fulfil their promises," Rajyavardhan Rathore added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published
Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis [Video]

Watch: Shiv Sena MP clarifies on surprise meet with ex-ally BJP's Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of right wing Indian political parties

Farm Bills like slow poison, says Congress; dares BJP allies to oppose Centre

 The two Congress leaders also urged the President not to grant his assent to the Bills as farmers are on the roads against them. Selja and Jakhar said NDA allies..
IndiaTimes
Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Raipur Raipur Metropolis in Chhattisgarh, India

Regular flights to Bastar from Raipur, Hyderabad starts, easing penetration into Red zones

 The journey to Raipur by road is completed in 6 hours and the journey to Hyderabad is completed in about 12 hours.
DNA
NEET aspirants flock exam centers across country amid COVID-19 [Video]

NEET aspirants flock exam centers across country amid COVID-19

Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM https://t.co/KRmDIlLpn7 #Farmersbill2020 #Farmers #Chhattisgarh 24 minutes ago

Subhans61676395

Subhanshu Mishra @anamika__sehgal @ANI He is right. Farmers were and are always free to sell their produce anywhere in the world. An… https://t.co/EjuNmgaYyT 4 hours ago

mangeram0154

[email protected] After freedom, farmers were always free to sell their produce to anybody out of approved markets. https://t.co/9PnLD7YA9Y 9 hours ago

kzodasnowman

Yellow Peril supports Black Power @OTPR_water @CoryCopelandH2O "...farmers were always 'demanding futher gov't help' and then 'furiously denouncing t… https://t.co/OwV4NRfVaN 2 days ago

World_neptuner

Sea farer Oh dear God.. Listen to the learned Salim Yadav ji in this show... And I quote "Farmers were always free to sell t… https://t.co/c12FyVD1o2 5 days ago

MadanKandal3

Madan Kandal RT @MadanKandal3: @_YogendraYadav So if MSP remains and farmers were always free to sell their produce to whomever and whenever they wishe… 5 days ago

RottenOnly

Subodh Mohan Adarkar @pksrivastava6 Arre baba, farmers were always free to sell in outside mandi. The restrictions were on traders to pu… https://t.co/J69ApXFxLQ 5 days ago

realSapanBhatt

Sapan Bhatt @sardesairajdeep @PSainath_org @IndiaToday There is always resistance to Change! Free Farmers from unholy nexus of… https://t.co/MLiW1FDXwt 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar [Video]

Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:43Published
‘Netas, not farmers worried about agri bills’: Narendra Tomar’s jibe at oppn [Video]

‘Netas, not farmers worried about agri bills’: Narendra Tomar’s jibe at oppn

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties over the agri bills. Tomar said that Congress had mentioned these very points in their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:18Published
Watch: Narendra Tomar explains how farmers benefit from new agri bills [Video]

Watch: Narendra Tomar explains how farmers benefit from new agri bills

Amid a massive row over the farm bills that were passed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the bills will benefit farmers. He said that laws had to be changed to achieve..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:17Published