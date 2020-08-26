Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not to sign the farm Bills, calling them "unconstitutional".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders are saying that farmers can now sell their agriculture produce anywhere.

I want to ask - when were farmers not allowed to sell their produces as per their wish?

They are misleading farmers," said Bhupesh Baghel while addressing a press conference in Raipur.

"We urge the President not to sign the farm Bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner.

We also demand that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," Baghel added.