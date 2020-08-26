Farmers were always free to sell produce anywhere: Chhattisgarh CM

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off 'Corona Vijay Rath' in Raipur on Sep 13 to spread public awareness about COVID-19. He said, "These six vehicles will cover Raipur city and will distribute masks and sanitisers free of cost. These vehicles will also help create public awareness."
Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.
Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.
An elephant died of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after it came in contact with a live wire laid on the ground by poachers to trap other wild animals. The incident took place in Pithora area of Mahasamund on September 26. Four people are being questioned in this regard. Speaking to media, DFO Mayank Pandey said, "The elephant came in contact with live wire laid on the ground to trap wild boars. Four people are being questioned. We are taking help of dog squad to nab the poachers."
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running on auto pilot mode. "The situation is worsening in Rajasthan's Dungarpur from last 2 weeks. I urged Rajasthan's government to reaches out to the unemployed youth and fulfil their promises," Rajyavardhan Rathore added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA. Watch the full video for more.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."
Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from..