Bielsa: We deserved win

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Bielsa: We deserved win

Bielsa: We deserved win

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa believes his side deserved their late victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.


Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa salutes Patrick Bamford's 'qualities'

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa hopes Patrick Bamford will "continue to show his qualities", after the...
BBC Sport - Published

Bielsa explains why Leeds deserved win at Sheff Utd; avoids Cantwell talk

Marcelo Bielsa insisted that Leeds deserved to beat Sheffield United, but refused to comment on...
Team Talk - Published

Marcelo Bielsa hails Patrick Bamford and Leeds trio for win at Sheffield United

Marcelo Bielsa hails Patrick Bamford and Leeds trio for win at Sheffield United Marcelo Bielsa praised Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas after Leeds secured...
Daily Star - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bielsa: Llorente equipped for PL challenge [Video]

Bielsa: Llorente equipped for PL challenge

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says new signing Diego Llorente has an all-round game suited to the Premier League following his arrival from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Bielsa on Casilla: I listened to players, not fans [Video]

Bielsa on Casilla: I listened to players, not fans

Marcelo Bielsa says says he had to take the opinions of his players rather than the fans when making Kiko Casilla captain of Leeds.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat [Video]

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published