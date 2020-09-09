Global  
 

Anurag Kashyap case | 'Hunger strike if...': Complainant demands 'justice'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, sought the latter's arrest on September 27.

She visited Mumbai's Versova police station with her lawyer.

While speaking to the media, she said that if she doesn't get 'justice', she would sit on a hunger strike.

Earlier this month, Ghosh had said that Kashyap harassed her during the making of his film 'Bombay Velvet'.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations, calling them an attempt to silence his political critique of the central government.

Actor Payal Ghosh threatens to sit on a hunger strike demanding Mumbai Police to arrest Anurag Kashyap over sexual misconduct allegations. Payal Ghosh reached Versova Police Station along with her lawyer on September 27 to seek update on the case. Payal Ghosh said, "I want justice, will sit on a hunger strike if not served one."

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale reacted over Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh's comments on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. "We need to end this menace of drugs and curb its smuggling, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should probe it. But CBI should also come to a conclusion soon and investigate this new drug angle related to Sushant's death," said Union Minister Athawale. Ram Das Athawale on also commented on Disha Salian's death and said, "We have heard that Sushant Singh's manager Disha Salian went through some torture in her master bedroom during a party at her house on June 08. So CBI should investigate her death as well and come to a conclusion soon."The Minister also supported Payal Ghosh. Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA.

 Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly conducted a private meeting with Shiv..
A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani..

