Anurag Kashyap case | 'Hunger strike if...': Complainant demands 'justice'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, sought the latter's arrest on September 27.

She visited Mumbai's Versova police station with her lawyer.

While speaking to the media, she said that if she doesn't get 'justice', she would sit on a hunger strike.

Earlier this month, Ghosh had said that Kashyap harassed her during the making of his film 'Bombay Velvet'.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations, calling them an attempt to silence his political critique of the central government.

