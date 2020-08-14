Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.
Thousands of Belarusians gathered to pay tribute to the memory of a man who died during protests following last week's presidential election. They came to the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died.View on euronews
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.