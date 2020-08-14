Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

 Protests are held for a seventh straight weekend, days after Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration.
BBC News
Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy [Video]

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Sanctions against Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, failed to materialise this week, as the EU launched its much anticipated and revamped migration pact.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 07:03Published

More masked thugs in Belarus detain dozens of protesters against despot

 BY ANDREI MAKHOVSKY Belarusian security forces detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as crowds rallied in central Minsk accusing President Alexander..
WorldNews

Belarusians Belarusians Ethnic group

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning [Video]

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning

Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in post-election unrest [Video]

People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in post-election unrest

Thousands of Belarusians gathered to pay tribute to the memory of a man who died during protests following last week's presidential election. They came to the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Dozens Arrested as Protests Against Lukashenko Continue in Belarus 

The protests in Minsk, Homel, and other cities came after Lukashenko, in power since 1994, was...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Mikhail Gorbachev supports protesters in Belarus

Mikhail Gorbachev, еhe first and only president of the Soviet Union, supported protesters in Belarus...
PRAVDA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dozens of riot police attack small car during Minsk clashes in shocking display of aggression [Video]

Dozens of riot police attack small car during Minsk clashes in shocking display of aggression

Tensions have flared in the wake of Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko being inaugurated into his position as president. Footage from September 23 shows dozens of riot police in Minsk attack one..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published
Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president [Video]

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:24Published
Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat [Video]

Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko assumed his sixth term of office on Wednesday during a surprise ceremony after weeks of mass protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published