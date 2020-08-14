Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in post-election unrest Thousands of Belarusians gathered to pay tribute to the memory of a man who died during protests following last week's presidential election. They came to the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died.View on euronews

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.

BY ANDREI MAKHOVSKY Belarusian security forces detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as crowds rallied in central Minsk accusing President Alexander..

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy Sanctions against Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, failed to materialise this week, as the EU launched its much anticipated and revamped migration pact.

Mikhail Gorbachev, еhe first and only president of the Soviet Union, supported protesters in Belarus...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to...

The protests in Minsk, Homel, and other cities came after Lukashenko, in power since 1994, was...