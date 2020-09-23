Global  
 

Steve Baker calls MPs to have greater say on Covid measures

Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government.

