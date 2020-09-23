Steve Baker calls MPs to have greater say on Covid measures

Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government.
Report by Alibhaiz.
The monsoon session of the Parliament, held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, is ending earlier than planned amid a surge in infections. But rather than the unprecedented precautions and measures taken inside the two Houses, this session might be remembered for the fierce face-off between the treasury and Opposition benches, especially over the manner of passing of two controversial agricultural reform bills. The political clash caused by the fracas in the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of some Opposition MPs, the rejected motion against the Deputy Chairman, and the boycott of proceedings is now reaching the President of India's doorstep. Opposition parties are approaching the President, accusing the government of trampling on Parliamentary tradition while pushing through a number of legislations. Watch Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad decode the significance of this short, yet stormy Parliament session with deputy political editor Saubhadra Chatterji.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:24Published
A memorial service has been held for Matt Ratana at East Grinstead Rugby Club where he used to help coach.
The club’s vice chairman, Matt Marriott, described the police officer as a “mentor, role model and father figure”, adding he would be “impossible to replace”.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz.
James Arthur chats new track Lasting Lover with Sigala, revealing he didn't even know Lewis Capaldi helped write the tune! French Montana?? Report by Mccallumj.