Dax Shepard reveals he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety

Dax Shepard reveals he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety
Dax Shepard is coming clean about his missteps on the road to sobriety.

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Battle With Pill Addiction

For 16 years, Dax Shepard has been open about his sobriety journey. And now, he's bravely sharing the...
E! Online - Published

Dax Shepard Reveals He Has Relapsed After 16 Years of Sobriety

Dax Shepard is bravely opening up about a relapse. The 45-year-old actor admitted on his podcast...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineCBS NewsExtra



Dax Shepard Reveals He Relapsed [Video]

Dax Shepard Reveals He Relapsed

Actor and comedian Dax Shepard revealed he has been battling an opioid addiction. Shepard has been sober for 16-years. The revelation came Friday during the latest episode of his popular podcast..

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News [Video]

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News

Dax Shepard has shared that he recently relapsed after his long-running, publicly celebrated sobriety, Charles Barkley was blasted on social media Thursday night and 'Family Guy' has found the new..

Dax Shepard confirms he has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey: 'I was being dishonest' [Video]

Dax Shepard confirms he has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey: 'I was being dishonest'

Dax Shepard has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey, as his recent motorcycle accident pushed him to start taking Vicodin again.

