Guardiola: We have to accept it

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:16s - Published
Guardiola: We have to accept it

Guardiola: We have to accept it

Pep Guardiola speaks to Sky Sports following Manchester City's 5-2 defeat to Leicester in the Premier League.


Man City boss Guardiola hits out at schedule: Nobody cares about the players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accused football authorities of failing in their duty of care...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Rumour Has It: Ruben Dias to join Man City, Barca reject €150m offer for Fati

Ruben Dias is on the verge of leaving Benfica. The Portugal international is wanted by Pep...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City host in-form Leicester City in the Premier League

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City host in-form...
Shoot - Published


CrapanzanoRobin

robin crapanzano RT @City_Xtra: Pep Guardiola: "It’s difficult when a team plays deep and doesn’t run. We need to be more patient, not chase the second/thir… 13 minutes ago

DZfoot_EN

DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ 💬 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after today's loss: "It's tough, it's not easy to accept but we have to accept… https://t.co/yJXO4t75PB 19 minutes ago

Mickeu64

Michael Ulvenhag RT @WeAreMCFC: Pep Guardiola: “It’s difficult when a team plays deep and doesn’t run. We need to be more patient and not chase the second,… 20 minutes ago

Mickeu64

Michael Ulvenhag RT @WeAreMCFC: Pep Guardiola: “I don't know how many chances they created. They ran a little and we practiced in training and we tried to… 20 minutes ago

WeAreMCFC

WeAreManCity Pep Guardiola: “It’s difficult when a team plays deep and doesn’t run. We need to be more patient and not chase th… https://t.co/xCdYRVnkEp 20 minutes ago

City_Xtra

Man City Xtra Pep Guardiola: "It’s difficult when a team plays deep and doesn’t run. We need to be more patient, not chase the se… https://t.co/nACOXV2MW2 21 minutes ago

WeAreMCFC

WeAreManCity Pep Guardiola: “I don't know how many chances they created. They ran a little and we practiced in training and we… https://t.co/GcRECfdzif 22 minutes ago

JuzaShannonII

Justin* 1️⃣9️⃣🏆 @ryan3levis They believe in having a divine right to things because they have Pep Guardiola, they spent all this mo… https://t.co/YHBDOr5g1c 1 hour ago


