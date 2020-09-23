Global  
 

Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president

"One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics," the unidentified friend told the mag.

(gentle upbeat music)Every four years, we are told the same thing,that this is the most important election of our lifetime.But this one is.When we vote, our values are put into actionand our voices are heard.




'Not a fan': Donald Trump attacks Meghan Markle and wishes Harry 'luck'

'Not a fan': Donald Trump attacks Meghan Markle and wishes Harry 'luck' US president Donald Trump has wished Prince Harry "a lot of luck" with his wife Meghan Markle during...
Meghan Markle Has Ambitions of Running for Office in the U.S., New Vanity Fair Report Claims

A new report is claiming that Meghan Markle has political ambitions and would consider running for...
President Trump Makes Sexist Dig at Meghan Markle

President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes -- insulting women -- making a sexist...
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @LordAshcroft: My goodness...Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president https://t.co/Nt8JKVMryg 1 hour ago

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @PageSix: Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president https://t.co/WF7ITG8HhU https://t.co/oggcVsDYi5 2 hours ago

jvv 🇱🇷 RT @Destiny3650: Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president!🙄 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄RIDICULOUS!!!🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 I THINK SHE SHOULD TEAM U… 2 hours ago

Sometimes you must SHOW them.... Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president https://t.co/Kr6s63GTce via @pagesix 6 hours ago


President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote [Video]

President Trump Swipes At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After They Urge Americans To Vote

The couple, now living in Southern California, appeared in a Time 100 video urging people to vote. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her and Prince Harry's political video [Video]

Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her and Prince Harry's political video

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan drew criticism, including from President Trump, for a video urging Americans to vote.

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale [Video]

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.

