Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambitions to run for president "One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics," the unidentified friend told the mag. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend (gentle upbeat music)Every four years, we are told the same thing,that this is the most important election of our lifetime.But this one is.When we vote, our values are put into actionand our voices are heard.



