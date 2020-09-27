Kikurage Mushrooms Sold To Restaurants Now Under Recall For Link To Salmonella Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago Kikurage Mushrooms Sold To Restaurants Now Under Recall For Link To Salmonella A brand of mushrooms sold only to restaurants is no under recall for being linked to a salmonella outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Clark Firm Mushrooms that were sold to ramen restaurants in Texas have been recalled after a Salmonella outbreak in 10 states.… https://t.co/Jorf0ejCUc 2 days ago The Clark Firm Wismettac Asian Foods recalled black mushrooms that were sold to restaurants in Texas due to a risk of Salmonella.… https://t.co/HHgqG9rCVg 3 days ago

