Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia

Gone But Not Forgotten: Skirmishes In Nagorno-Karabakh Trigger Martial Law In Armenia

The tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan may have appeared to die down over the years, but they were really just put on the back burner.

Despite the conflict officially ending in 1994 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, military skirmishes between the two sides are not uncommon.

Now, the conflict has reared its head once more in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

CNN reports both sides are accusing each other of attacking civilians.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Armenia, Azerbaijan declare martial law amid heavy clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....
Deutsche Welle - Published

Nagorno-Karabakh declares martial law as fresh violence erupts

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia [Video]

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published
Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan [Video]

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World powers are urging an end to hostilities after clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region [Video]

Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region

Forces from the two countries clash after Azerbaijan launches a military operation in the region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:07Published