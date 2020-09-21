Global  
 

Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his performance.

Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours.

Mayank said, "It was up to the coach and management as whatever decision they take we were all happy with that.

I thought Rahul Tewatia batted really well to get a 50 and win them (RR) the game." "The talk in the dressing room after losing is really positive and we still got 11 games to go and there are a lot of things that we are doing right so we want to focus on that.

We haven't been able to close out but we are not really focusing on the results," Agarwal added.


