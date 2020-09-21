Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his performance.
Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours.
Mayank said, "It was up to the coach and management as whatever decision they take we were all happy with that.
I thought Rahul Tewatia batted really well to get a 50 and win them (RR) the game." "The talk in the dressing room after losing is really positive and we still got 11 games to go and there are a lot of things that we are doing right so we want to focus on that.
We haven't been able to close out but we are not really focusing on the results," Agarwal added.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his overall performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, "It's a lot of fun to bat with KL Rahul as he is a top class cricketer. We share good friendship even on the field."
Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9. Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.