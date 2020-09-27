RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total

Global  
 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs.

Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia.

He is a proper leg spinner.

It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.


