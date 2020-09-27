Global  
 

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs.

Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.


