Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs.
Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.
Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9. Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.
Anushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her. The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and related debates. On the other hand, Karan Johar issued a statement about his 2019 party being dragged into the drugs debate. See more viral posts of the week.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, "It was up to the coach and management as whatever decision they take we were all happy with that. I thought Rahul Tewatia batted really well to get a 50 and win them (RR) the game." "The talk in the dressing room after losing is really positive and we still got 11 games to go and there are a lot of things that we are doing right so we want to focus on that. We haven't been able to close out but we are not really focusing on the results," Agarwal added.