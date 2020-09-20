Cam Newton Talks After Patriots' Victory Over Raiders
Cam Newton speaks to the media after earning the second win of his Patriots career.
Joe Thuney Speaks After Filling In For David Andrews In Patriots WinJoe Thuney slid over to center for the Patriots' win over the Raiders, and he was pleased with the way the unit stuck together.
Canton Native Maurice Hurst Suits Up For Raiders At GilletteThe defensive tackle taking on the Patriots just miles from his childhood home. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Raiders-Patriots Preview: New-Look New England Looks To Slow Undefeated Las VegasThe New England Patriots, coming off a close loss, look to rebound against a surprisingly consistent Raiders team seemingly reborn in Las Vegas. Katie Johnston reports.