Tracking the Tropics | September 27 evening update

Tracking the Tropics | October 19, 8 a.m. updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 19, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 18 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 18 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 17 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 16 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 15 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 17 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 16, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 15, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.