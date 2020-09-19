President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee A Heated Topic Heading Into Debate
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
3 minutes ago
CBS4's Nikole Killion reports on the latest developments on the campaign trail.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
A pending announcement of a nominee to the Supreme Court, the GOP push for a swift confirmation, and...
NPR - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
CBS News • NYTimes.com • The Age • Business Insider
Donald Trump's selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat formerly held by...
New Zealand Herald - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
CBS News
Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, says that he will hold a vote on President Trump‘s...
Just Jared - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
CBS News • NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources