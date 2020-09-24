Atlantic City Firefighters Suing City, New Jersey Over Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Port Authority Tunnel And Bridge Agent Candidates Return To Training With Focus On Emergency Rescues During A Pandemic



When the pandemic hit, Port Authority tunnel and bridge agent candidates had to stop training, but they're back at it. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive hands-on look at what it takes to be ready.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47 Published 2 days ago

Yom Kippur Services Will Be Much Different Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



In non-pandemic times, synagogues would host crowded services. But, not this year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago