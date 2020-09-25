Global  
 

Hot, Dry & Windy Weather Fans Flames At Mullen Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Hot, Dry & Windy Weather Fans Flames At Mullen Fire

Hot, Dry & Windy Weather Fans Flames At Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire in Wyoming - just north of the Colorado state line - nearly doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday.


