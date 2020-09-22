Global  
 

Sacramento Area Strike Teams Sent To Aid In Glass Fire Battle

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Multiple strike teams from in and around the Sacramento area were sent to assist with the Glass Fire battle in Napa County.


