Evacuations Ordered In Fast-Spreading Wildfire Burning In Napa County

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said.


Wildfire erupts in California's Napa County, emergency evacuations over 'dangerous rate of speed'

Mandatory evacuations were issued Sunday morning in areas of Northern California after a fast-moving...
FOXNews.com - Published


Debrlde

Debra Dyer RT @CBSSacramento: Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said. https://t.co/SOUCqDWt… 7 minutes ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said. https://t.co/SOUCqDWtMa 28 minutes ago

jkdanu

James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Evacuations Ordered In Fast-Spreading Wildfire Burning In Napa County https://t.co/ziKGqe7Zij https://t.co/hP8Kw76v5I 29 minutes ago

TVwebproducer

Sara Bueno RT @krisnoceda: Growing #GlassFire has burned at least 1,000 acres in Napa County. Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place. Latest: h… 4 hours ago

krisnoceda

Kristofer Noceda Growing #GlassFire has burned at least 1,000 acres in Napa County. Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place. L… https://t.co/or71WjHVXo 5 hours ago


Sacramento Area Strike Teams Sent To Aid In Glass Fire Battle [Video]

Sacramento Area Strike Teams Sent To Aid In Glass Fire Battle

Multiple strike teams from in and around the Sacramento area were sent to assist with the Glass Fire battle in Napa County.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:13Published
Gusty Winds Fuel Alkali Fire Burning In Eagle County [Video]

Gusty Winds Fuel Alkali Fire Burning In Eagle County

The wildfire, called the "Alkali Fire" is burning near 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published
Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon

Mandatory evacuations ordered for Glacier View, Red Feather Highlands and the Lady Moon area residents.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published