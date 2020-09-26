Evacuations Ordered In Fast-Spreading Wildfire Burning In Napa County
Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said.
Debra Dyer RT @CBSSacramento: Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said. https://t.co/SOUCqDWt… 7 minutes ago
CBS Sacramento CBS13 Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said. https://t.co/SOUCqDWtMa 28 minutes ago
James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Evacuations Ordered In Fast-Spreading Wildfire Burning In Napa County https://t.co/ziKGqe7Zij https://t.co/hP8Kw76v5I 29 minutes ago
Sara Bueno RT @krisnoceda: Growing #GlassFire has burned at least 1,000 acres in Napa County. Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place.
Latest: h… 4 hours ago
Kristofer Noceda Growing #GlassFire has burned at least 1,000 acres in Napa County. Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place.
L… https://t.co/or71WjHVXo 5 hours ago
Sacramento Area Strike Teams Sent To Aid In Glass Fire BattleMultiple strike teams from in and around the Sacramento area were sent to assist with the Glass Fire battle in Napa County.
Gusty Winds Fuel Alkali Fire Burning In Eagle CountyThe wildfire, called the "Alkali Fire" is burning near 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott.
Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday AfternoonMandatory evacuations ordered for Glacier View, Red Feather Highlands and the Lady Moon area residents.