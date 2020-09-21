Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:47s - Published
Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - Plot synopsis: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Director: Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan Stars: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Genre: Action, Sci-Fi


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John David Washington Really Wants To Do A 'Tenet' Sequel

John David Washington is sharing his thoughts on a possible sequel to Tenet, and is on board for a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Perfect Weapon Documentary movie [Video]

The Perfect Weapon Documentary movie

The Perfect Weapon Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Chaos is a click away. The rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete and sabotage each other. The Perfect Weapon..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie [Video]

Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie

Blackjack The Jackie Ryan Story Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published
Helstrom Season 1 [Video]

Helstrom Season 1

Helstrom Season 1 - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - Plot synopsis: As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published