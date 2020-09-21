Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - Plot synopsis: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Director: Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan Stars: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Genre: Action, Sci-Fi