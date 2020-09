Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy At political rallies in Boise this weekend, Idaho News 6 spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THANKS FOR JOININGUS TONIGHT.. IMMADELINE WHITE.PRESIDENT TRUMP'SANNOUNCEMENT OFA SUPREME COURTNOMINEE... FUELS APOLITICAL BATTLEACROSS THE NATION.THIS... ASDEMOCRATS ARGUEHEARINGS ON THENOMINATIONPROCESS... SHOULDWAIT UNTIL AFTERTHE ELECTION... BUTTHE G-O-PCONTROLLEDSENATE -- PLEDGESTO MOVE FORWARD.WHILE MANY LEFTLEANING IDAHOANSGATHEREDVIRTUALLY.... TOCOMMEMORATE THELATE JUSTICE RUTHBADER GINSBURGTHIS WEEKEND...RIGHT LEANINGIDAHOANS...GATHERED IN-PERSON... TO MAKETHEIR SUPPORT OFTRUMP'SNOMINATION --HEARD.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER STEVEDENT HAS MORE.CONSERVATIVESMARCH THROUGHDOWNTOWN BOISESHOWING THEIRSUPPORT FORPRESIDENT TRUMPAND HIS NOMINEEFOR THE U.S.SUPREME COURT."EVERY OTHERPRESIDENT INHISTORY THAT HASHAD THISOPPORTUNITY IN ANELECTION YEAR HASDONE THE VERYSAME THINGREGARDLESS OFWHAT THE OTHERSIDE IS SAYING."THE MARCH WENTRIGHT PAST A GROUPTHAT HAS BEENDEMONSTRATINGFOR 107 STRAIGHTDAYS AND WHILETHEIR MAIN PURPOSEIS ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO VOTE WEDID SPEAK WITH ADEMOCRAT."THE REPUBLICANSWOULD NOT ALLOWEIGHT MONTHSBEFORE THE LASTELECTION FORPRESIDENT OBAMATO CHOOSESOMEONE AND THEYWOULDN'T EVENCONSIDER IT."DEMOCRATS FEELTHAT THISNOMINATION SHOULDWAIT UNTIL AFTERTHE ELECTIONBECAUSE IT WOULDBE THE QUICKESTNOMINATION IN U.S.HISTORY AND IFTRUMP'S THIRDNOMINATION GETSCONFIRMED ITWOULD TILT THESUPREME COURTFOR A GENERATION."TRULY I FEEL LIKE ITSHOULD WAIT I FEELLIKE IF HE GETSREELECTED GREAT IGUESS BUT WAITAND GIVE RUTHBADER GINSBURGTIME TO GET INTOTHE GROUND."GINSBURG'S DYINGWISH WAS TO NOT BEREPLACED BEFORETHE ELECTION BACKIN 2016 THEREPUBLICAN SENATEREFUSED TO VOTEON OBAMA'SNOMINEE BUT IN U.S.HISTORY THE PARTYTHAT CONTROLS THESENATE HASHISTORICALLYBLOCKED THEOPPOSITIONS PICKBUT WITHREPUBLICANS INCONTROL NOW THESENATE HAS SAID ITWILL VOTE ONTRUMP'S CHOICE."WE ARE GOING TOMAKE HAY WHILETHE SUNSHINES WEARE GOING TO DOEVERYTHING WEPOSSIBLY CAN TOHELP OURCONSTITUTIONALREPUBLIC REMAIN AREPUBLIC."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS 6CONFIRMATIONHEARINGS FORTRUMP'S NOMINEE...JUDGE AMY CONEYBARRETT ... WILL BEHELD BY THE SENATEJUDICIARYCOMMITTEE ...STARTING OCTOBER12TH.IDAHO SENATORMIKE CRAPO IS ONTHAT COMMITTEE...AND HE'LL PLAY APROMINENT ROLE INTHE CONFIRMATIONHEARINGS OF JUDGEBARRETT,HE RELEASED ASTATEMENT ON THENOMINATION.IT READS IN PART.....CONGRATULATIONSTO JUDGE BARRETTFOR THIS HIGHHONOR.I TAKE SERIOUSLY MYCONSTITUTIONALRESPONSIBILITY TOTHOROUGHLYREVIEW THISNOMINATION, ANDHAVE LONGMAINTAINED THATJUDGES AT EVERYLEVEL OF OURJUDICIAL SYSTEMMUST INTERPRETTHE LAW AS IT ISWRITTEN -- NOTLEGISLATE NEWPOSITIONS FROM THEBENCH.I WILL CONDUCT ALLDUE DILIGENCE TOENSURE MYCONSIDERATION OFAND VOTESREGARDING HERNOMINATION...REMAINCONSISTENT... WITHTHE PRINCIPLES ANDVALUES OFIDAHOANS.





