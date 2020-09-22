Global  
 

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

"(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth goal, then I felt I couldrelax,” said Irvine.

“It was a fantastic performance from start to finish, theplayers were outstanding.”


West Ham: David Moyes to manage Wolves game from home

 West Ham assistant Alan Irvine says boss David Moyes will still manage Sunday's game against Wolves, but from home as he is still self-isolating.
BBC News
Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results

Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine explains the events before their 5-1clash against Hull, where they found out manager David Moyes and two playerstested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Carabao Cup fourth round: Brighton v Man Utd, Everton v West Ham, Newport v Newcastle

 With the Carabao Cup third round nearly complete, who is playing who in the fourth round?
BBC News

'I'm getting more depressed & don't want a civil war' - West Ham's Sullivan on lack of transfers

 West Ham co-owner David Sullivan says the club has an "unbalanced squad" and that a lack of transfer activity is a key issue.
BBC News

Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 win

 Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third..
WorldNews
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Premier League deal to help smaller clubs could come 'this week'

 A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this week", according to Culture Secretary Oliver..
BBC News

Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week - Oliver Dowden

 A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this week", according to Culture Secretary Oliver..
BBC News

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine praises 'fantastic performance'

West Ham assistant Alan Irvine praises his side's "fantastic performance" after beating Wolves 4-0...
BBC Sport - Published

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham assistant Alan Irvine concerned with Covid delays

BBC Local News: London -- Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham assistant Alan Irvine raise...
BBC Local News - Published


Irvine: Subs were made by Moyes

Irvine: Subs were made by Moyes

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine confirmed manager David Moyes was greatly involved from home, as his side emphatically beat Wolves 4-0 at the London Stadium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published
Moyes to manage West Ham 'from home'

Moyes to manage West Ham 'from home'

West Ham assistant Alan Irvine says David Moyes will still manage Sunday's game against Wolves, but from his home due to him self-isolating.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
Irvine: We were shocked by positive tests

Irvine: We were shocked by positive tests

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine says they were 'shocked' after boss David Moyes and two of the club's players tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published