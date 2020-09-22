West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

"(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth goal, then I felt I couldrelax,” said Irvine.

“It was a fantastic performance from start to finish, theplayers were outstanding.”