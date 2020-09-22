West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published