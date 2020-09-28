Global  
 

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring.

If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit.

The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive.

Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.


