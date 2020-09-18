Yom Kippur Services Held Outdoors

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Many people observing the holiest day on the Jewish calendar did so Sunday outdoors to comply with coronavirus safety protocols.

CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports


