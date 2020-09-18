Yom Kippur Services Held Outdoors
Many people observing the holiest day on the Jewish calendar did so Sunday outdoors to comply with coronavirus safety protocols.
CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports
Virtual Yom KippurDue to Covid-19 services this year for Yom Kippur will look different at Bi Nay Israel Synagogue.
Yom Kippur Services Will Be Much Different Due To Coronavirus PandemicIn non-pandemic times, synagogues would host crowded services. But, not this year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Chabad of Clinton prepares for in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrationsDue to the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be held outdoors with limited number of attendees.