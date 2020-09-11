Global  
 

Our Cartoon President S03E13

Duration: 00:49s
Our Cartoon President 3x13 Next on Season 3 episode 13 - Promo trailer HD - Showtime - Plot synopsis: After  Cartoon Joe Biden's record comes under scrutiny, Cartoon Kamala Harris must publicly forgive him for his problematic past, even if it tarnishes her own record in the process.

Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.

#OurCartoonPresident By the way Donald Trump is a tax dodger expert in tax evasion!


