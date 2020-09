Tenille Townes Reacts To Three CCMA Awards Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 04:15s - Published 6 minutes ago Tenille Townes Reacts To Three CCMA Awards While speaking with Graeme O'Neil after the 2020 CCMA Awards, Tenille Townes says she's so honoured to take home three trophies, including Female Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tenille Arts Celebrates First-Ever CCMA Award



Speaking with ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil at the 2020 CCMA Awards, Tenille Arts reacts to winning her first-ever CCMA Award for Rising Star and reveals how she's celebrating. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 04:00 Published 34 minutes ago