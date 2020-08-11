Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local counties reminding people mask mandates are still in effect, even under Phase 3 of reopening

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Local counties reminding people mask mandates are still in effect, even under Phase 3 of reopening

Local counties reminding people mask mandates are still in effect, even under Phase 3 of reopening

Local counties reminding people mask mandates are still in effect, even under Phase 3 of reopening

KEEPING IT BELOW 10% TO SLOW THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.TO WEAR A MASK OR NOT?THAT'S THE QUESTION ON THE MINDSFOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENTMOVING TO PHASE 3 OF REOPENING.MCKENNA KING TELLS US PHASE 3DOESN'T CHANGE OUR LOCAL MASKMANDATES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Phase 3 does not overrule local mask ordinances [Video]

Phase 3 does not overrule local mask ordinances

Phase 3 does not overrule local mask ordinances

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:47Published
MTA Begins Fining Riders For Lack Of Face Coverings [Video]

MTA Begins Fining Riders For Lack Of Face Coverings

A new mask mandate with fines is now in effect for New York subways, as the MTA chairman tries to get ridership back on the rails. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Is Mask Mandate working? [Video]

Is Mask Mandate working?

Vanderbilt study says mask mandates are working in Tennessee. Local officials say they are seeing it here in Hamilton County.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished