Remsen CSD positive COVID cases

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Remsen CSD positive COVID cases
Two adults tested positive in the elementary school

Information tonight- we're learning there are two positive covid cases at remsen central school district!

Superintendent timothy jenny says they learned about it the new case this afternoon.

He says both cases are adults and they are in the elementary school building- in the same learning area.

Those who may have had direct contact will be notified by the health department or the school.

Jenny says their custodians disinfect and sanitize all the buildings every night, but to be even more cautious- busses and buildings will be sanitized again today!

If you are not contacted by the health department or the school-your child can still attend in-person instruction per their regular schedule.

