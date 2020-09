The Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s home, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze.



Related videos from verified sources Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley



The Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 09:21 Published 3 hours ago Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena



The Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 3 hours ago Glass Fire Evacuees Gather at Napa Church



Hours after the fire broke out Sunday morning, evacuees were lining up at the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa. Devin Fehely reports. (9-27-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:16 Published 4 hours ago