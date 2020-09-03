Events industry forgotten, says director of Christmas shopping fair

45-day dolls exhibition begins in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri



45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.

