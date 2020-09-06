Global  
 

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws

A tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws.

The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers.

Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire.

Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am.

The fire was doused off and tractor was removed, police addd.

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain those involved.

The new farm laws have triggered protests across the country.

Opposition has claimed that the farm laws will harm farmers' interest, benefit corporates.

Centre has, however, said the proposed laws will benefit farmers' increase and their income.


Watch: Tractor set ablaze near India Gate by Punjab Youth Congress workers

Watch: Tractor set ablaze near India Gate by Punjab Youth Congress workers

Punjab Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi on September 28. A tractor was also set ablaze by the protestors. They were protesting against the farm reforms and other issues. According to Delhi Police, around 15- 20 persons gathered and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was also removed. Probe in the matter is underway.

Delhi: Tractor set ablaze at India gate to protest against farm legislations

 The incident happened at around 7:30 am today when the group of unknown men carrying posters of Bhagat Singh reached the India Gate shouting slogans against the..
Espionage case: Delhi court sends freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, two others to judicial custody

 A Delhi court on Sunday sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, Chinese woman Qing Shi and Nepalese citizen Sher Singh to judicial custody in connection with..
Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks [Video]

Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks

With India in its fourth phase of Unlock following the Covid-induced lockdowns, crowds were seen in metros like Chennai and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's capital city, many people were seen at a playground in Thyagaraya Nagar. Some were playing cricket while others milled about. However, what was concerning was the conspicuous absence of masks on many faces. Similar scenes were seen at the India Gate in the national capital, albeit with covered faces. Many cyclists and joggers collected at the monument in Delhi on the cool September morning. Some police personnel were also seen among the gathered people. A total of over 1.88 lakh Covid cases have been recorded in Delhi, while the number is 4.57 lakh in Tamil Nadu. The national capital has seen over 4,500 patients succumb due to Covid. In Tamil Nadu, the death toll has crossed 7,700. Watch the full video for more.

Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate during protest against contentious farm laws - Watch

The ongoing protests against three farm bills passed recently by the Parliament took a violent turn...
