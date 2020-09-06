Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate to protest against farm laws

A tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws.

The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers.

Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire.

Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am.

The fire was doused off and tractor was removed, police addd.

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain those involved.

The new farm laws have triggered protests across the country.

Opposition has claimed that the farm laws will harm farmers' interest, benefit corporates.

Centre has, however, said the proposed laws will benefit farmers' increase and their income.