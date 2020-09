Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a baby boy into the world and named him River, after the actor's late brother, according to director Viktor Kossakovsky.

Grab your tissues, because this news about Joaquin Phoenix‘s newborn son is going to make you...

Giuseppe Garau 🎞🦅 RT @mccrabb_will : Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix naming their son River just broke me. That is so beautiful. 1 minute ago

Filiana KM RT @xfillthesilence : Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara named their baby River. I’M DROWNING IN MY OWN TEARS https://t.co/vBmB2eFCeO 1 minute ago

Tzama RT @FilmUpdates : Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have welcomed a son who they have named River after Joaquin’s late brother, River Phoenix.… 47 seconds ago

ليندة RT @rosamundpirke : “when he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric: he said 'run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.' thank you.”… 39 seconds ago

Gentlemen Jord 💈 RT @ladbible : Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly welcomed his first child with fiancee Rooney Mara. They have named the baby boy 'River' in h… 37 seconds ago

☀️🌻🦊🍙🌾💜🏐 ‘Tsauntering ‘Tsumu 🏐 💜🌾🍙🦊🌻☀️ RT @jphoenixupdates : Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a healthy Baby Boy. They have named him, River 💙 https://t.co/Ji1kJli0g0 7 seconds ago