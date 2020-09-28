Global  
 

Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma County

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 10:23s - Published
Team coverage of growing North Bay wildfires forcing new evacuation orders around Santa Rosa (9-27-2020)


Neighbors Evacuate As Glass Fire Burns Through Parts Of Napa County [Video]

Neighbors Evacuate As Glass Fire Burns Through Parts Of Napa County

The Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s home, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:11Published
Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley [Video]

Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley

The Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:21Published
Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena [Video]

Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena

The Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published