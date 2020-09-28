Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma County
Team coverage of growing North Bay wildfires forcing new evacuation orders around Santa Rosa (9-27-2020)
Neighbors Evacuate As Glass Fire Burns Through Parts Of Napa CountyThe Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s home, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze.
Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa ValleyThe Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen..
Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. HelenaThe Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos..