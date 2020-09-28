Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma County

Neighbors Evacuate As Glass Fire Burns Through Parts Of Napa County



The Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s home, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:11 Published 2 hours ago

Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley



The Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 09:21 Published 4 hours ago