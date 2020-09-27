Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump says 'fake news', NY Times reports he paid just $750 in taxes in 2016|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Donald Trump says 'fake news', NY Times reports he paid just $750 in taxes in 2016|Oneindia News

Donald Trump says 'fake news', NY Times reports he paid just $750 in taxes in 2016|Oneindia News

US President has dismissed the New York times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 as Fake news.

The New York Times has alleged the billionaire president paid just $750 federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no federal income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing more money than he made.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had told journalists that it's totally fake news.

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every one since Richard Nixon has done so.

#DonaldTrump #NewYorkTimes #TrumpSaysFakeNews


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump paid only Rs 55,182 in 2016-17 as income tax: Reports

However, Donald Trump denied the report and called it as 'fake news' and said he has paid taxes,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Trump calls New York Times report on his income taxes 'fake news'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called a New York Times report about his income taxes "fake...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsTelegraph.co.uk


‘It’s Totally Fake News’: Trump Denies NY Times Bombshell That He Paid $750 in Taxes

President Donald Trump dismissed a bombshell New York Times report published Sunday afternoon that...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk



Tweets about this

SchmattCheryl

Cheryl Schmatt RT @AngelBluesky11: @Strandjunker @realDonaldTrump Exactly! Michael Cohen his fixer that knows him better than his family Said if Donald… 42 seconds ago

CosmicBrace

T4 animals 🐷🦆🐣🦡🐘🐄 RT @GMB: A ‘bombshell’ report in the New York Times says Donald Trump paid just £600 in tax the year he won the presidency. It also accus… 13 minutes ago

NebreLa

Victoria Nebre-De La Rosa RT @minamaya13: @yashar Donald Trump 'paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017' - year he ran for US presidency, and first year i… 15 minutes ago

GabiRon5

Gabi Ron @Lightenupladies @TBNation77 @charliekirk11 Exactly how could our lord and savior 🤡 Donald j trump ever lie to us?… https://t.co/iJeOXKw5ul 30 minutes ago

PeeBee38060303

PeeBee Trump paid no tax: Golly, now there's a surprise Trump says its fake: Golly, now there's a surprise https://t.co/cQhtlXmQys 37 minutes ago

VinayYa34107251

Vinay Yadav RT @IndianExpress: Trump paid just $750 in taxes in 2016, 2017; ‘fake news’, says President Follow US Elections 2020 Live Updates here: h… 46 minutes ago

STYLZ5122

Stylz @USATODAY USA today you don't deserve those USA call letters Non AMERICAN journalism,one sided leftist FAKE NEWS as… https://t.co/TyK1vM0ysP 47 minutes ago

PoemTrees

Sheri Lynn Pritchett https://t.co/kLyadvwspg Says it all about them.. Deception and fakery. No one in my opinion can trust Project Veri… https://t.co/aQA3lF2osl 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message

Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT [Video]

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published