Donald Trump says 'fake news', NY Times reports he paid just $750 in taxes in 2016|Oneindia News

US President has dismissed the New York times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 as Fake news.

The New York Times has alleged the billionaire president paid just $750 federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no federal income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing more money than he made.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had told journalists that it's totally fake news.

US presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every one since Richard Nixon has done so.

