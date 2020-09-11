COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Police have nabbed a person in connection with robberies in Prayagraj. Police have also seized looted jewelries, stolen motorbike and a weapon. One motorcycle has also been seized by police.
UP Police have nabbed two persons in connection with murders of two property dealers in Greater Noida. One of the deceased also had a criminal background, informed police. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Noida, Harish Chander, informed that the accused committed the crime over old rivalry. The arrested persons were identified as Mohit and Suresh. Police is searching for other accused. Two property dealers were shot dead inside Greater Noida Ajnara housing society by armed men on September 07.
New agriculture reform bills received support from several farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Appreciating the bill, farmers said the bills will be beneficial and this should have come earlier. Farm bills were passed in Parliament during monsoon session.
Social distancing norms were flouted In Vadodara on September 23 during an event. Around 1500 people gathered at a house to be a part of it. COVID-19 guidelines went for a toss as people were not even..
In wake of rising COVID infections in the state, Jodhpur district administration and Municipal Corporation launched a campaign in a bid to create awareness among public regarding COVID-19. Posters with..