COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, UP Police penalised people who were found to be not wearing masks on September 28 in Meerut.

Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) were also checked, to look for violators.

Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases in UP stands at 55,603.