'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message



Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970