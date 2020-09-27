'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

Global  
 

Video Credit: Euronews English
US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.


A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Five takeaways from New York Times report on Trump's tax returns

 A New York Times report that President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House — and, thanks to colossal..
New Zealand Herald
Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman. Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

McGahn says there was no "hesitancy" about nominating Barrett in 2018

 In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
CBS News
Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the White House after beingintroduced by Mr Trump, said she would "be mindful of who came before me"."Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome inthe legal profession," Ms Coney Barrett said. "But she not only broke glassceilings, she smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of womenacross the country and indeed all over the world."

Trump denies New York Times report detailing his tax returns and financial problems: 'It's totally fake news'

The Times reported that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, but shelled out...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSTelegraph.co.uk



US President has dismissed the New York times report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 as Fake news. The New York Times has alleged the billionaire president paid just $750 federal..

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in..

The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

