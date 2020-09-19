Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett on Roe v. Wade

She's a conservative Catholic, a vocal anti-abortionist, and Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Here's what Amy Coney Barrett has said about overturning Roe v.

Wade.


Here’s How Amy Coney Barrett Could Overturn Roe v. Wade if Trump Nominates Her to Supreme Court

Donald Trump announces conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court pick

While Catholics are "thrilled" with Ms Barrett's nomination, abortion advocates have voiced concern...
Trump: 'Certainly Possible' Judge Barrett Helps Address Roe V. Wade

President Donald Trump was careful not to discuss "certain concepts and certain things" with Judge...
BabeFeldman

Babe Feldman RT @RepAdamSchiff: Here's why Republicans are rushing Amy Coney Barrett into a lifetime appointment: So she can strike down healthcare and… 5 minutes ago

CatsJustice

💙💙JUSTICE💙💙 RT @TVietor08: If Amy Coney Barrett is conformed, she will eliminate the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic, restrict abortion… 7 minutes ago

NicStrob

Nicolette Claire RT @MattRogersTho: This is the part where the GOP gaslights us into all thinking we're being intolerant of Amy Coney Barrett's devout Catho… 11 minutes ago

talkradiogold

Talk Radio Gold Anyone Who Thinks Amy Coney Barrett Can Magically 'End' Roe v. Wade Doesn’t Understand The Law https://t.co/8ZSJiQ60ci 13 minutes ago

UkFour

UkFour President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court. Her voting record has been consistently anti-abo… https://t.co/NVjbkMyG7k 16 minutes ago

JensSundermeier

Jens Sundermeier RT @ewarren: Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—includ… 20 minutes ago

thinkletout

Miramontes RT @ajplus: President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court. Her voting record has been consistently anti-abortion and sh… 21 minutes ago

YodaCon

Rationalist Yoda Anyone Who Thinks Amy Coney Barrett Can Magically 'End' Roe v. Wade Doesn’t Understand The Law… https://t.co/mCuXfK1cCE 26 minutes ago


Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Disagreement With Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nomination [Video]

Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Disagreement With Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nomination

Warren said in a Twitter video, "She will work to gut Roe vs. Wade and the Affordable Care Act."

CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court [Video]

CBS News: Trump Expected To Nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

