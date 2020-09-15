Global  
 

Trending: Lily Collins is engaged, Drew Barrymore reunites after 15 years with ex husband Tom Green on her talk show, and Dax Sh

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Trending: Lily Collins is engaged, Drew Barrymore reunites after 15 years with ex husband Tom Green on her talk show, and Dax Sh
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

'I cherish you': Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite for first time in 15 years since divorce

 Drew Barrymore welcomed a special guest on Friday, one she hasn't talked to in 15 years: her ex-husband, Tom Green.
USATODAY.com

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore American actress, director and producer

Drew Barrymore's dating app experience was a 'car wreck' [Video]

Drew Barrymore's dating app experience was a 'car wreck'

Drew Barrymore has sworn off dating apps after she was stood up by a potential suitor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent video of herself dressing to young boy [Video]

Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent video of herself dressing to young boy

Drew Barrymore has recounted a blunder where she mixed up Cameron Diaz's cell phone number with a young boy's and accidentally sent him a video of her getting dressed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Drew Barrymore struggling with personal demons before talk show launch [Video]

Drew Barrymore struggling with personal demons before talk show launch

Drew Barrymore was battling to control her insecurities as she launched her daytime talk show on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Drew Barrymore Tears Up While Reuniting with Tom Green After Not Speaking for 15 Years (Video)

Drew Barrymore has reunited with her ex-husband Tom Green after not seeing or speaking to each other...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



notasauveus

k the fact lily collins gets engaged made sam claflin trending? wht even? 2 days ago

mnmysarah

ѕ α я α Lily collins engaged, sam claflin yang trending rn 2 days ago

CtsStore

CTS Store Lily Collins Is Engaged — Here Are 12 Morganite Rings Just Like Hers https://t.co/QEBMVc6V01 @ctsstore #estore… https://t.co/xewHHE9oq3 2 days ago

gottabepeachy

mads🤠 RT @dragonqueen2ez: my baby lily collins is engaged and trending?? the lily stans are winning today https://t.co/LxK2OBzJrt 2 days ago

dragonqueen2ez

d r a g o n my baby lily collins is engaged and trending?? the lily stans are winning today https://t.co/LxK2OBzJrt 2 days ago

jon_ontheweb

jon mbajuice hello JONATHAN, here are your trending topics for today - - PRIUS: a car known as a PRIUS mowed down people protes… https://t.co/dTUsVAp0TU 3 days ago


Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama [Video]

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson's self titled talk show returned for its second season. Clarkson addressed filing for divorce in June from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that her relationship with Coldplay star Chris Martin is better now the pair are no longer husband and wife

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published