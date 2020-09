'Dias to fly to Manchester today' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:07s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Dias to fly to Manchester today' Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton says Benfica defender Ruben Dias will fly to Manchester on Monday to complete a £65m move to Man City with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction. 0

Related news from verified sources Benfica’s Ruben Dias travelling today to seal £50m Man City exchange deal Manchester City are closing in on a £50million deal for the Benfica defender, who is set to become...

Tweets about this Olanrewaju Ogunmefun RT @brfootball: Ruben Dias is heavily linked to a move to Manchester City. In his post-game interview after scoring for Benfica today: ‘I… 19 minutes ago Mirko. Masella RT @City_Chief: Ruben Dias is going through his medical checks in Portugal before travelling to Manchester. Whether he travels today or tom… 4 hours ago Jor RT @UtdAndreas_: Live footage of Ruben Dias is plane that will going to Manchester today cancelled after seeing Man City today. Pilot act p… 7 hours ago . RT @Fernan_Mayor: Ruben Dias has already completed his medicals in Portugal ahead of a move to #ManCity, and will travel either today or to… 9 hours ago Àjígìjagà Dangbana Choco RT @GFFN: Looks like Jules Koundé won’t be heading to Manchester City... Ruben Dias after today’s game vs Moreirense to Benfica TV: “This… 11 hours ago robin crapanzano RT @City_Xtra: Ruben Dias is going through his medical checks in Portugal, and so could travel to Manchester today or tomorrow. Nicolás Ota… 11 hours ago Alex🔗 RT @cityreport_: Ruben Dias has already completed his medicals in Portugal ahead of a move to #ManCity, and will travel either today or tom… 11 hours ago Phil Wright RT @Aljeeves: Looks like Manchester City could have used Ruben Dias today more than ever. 12 hours ago