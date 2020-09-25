Vin Diesel launches music career
The 'Fast and Furious' actor has teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo on the electro song, "Feel Like I Do".
Fast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John CenaFast and Furious 9 Movie (2021) - Trailer HD - aka F9 - Plot synopsis: After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family must face Dominic's younger..
