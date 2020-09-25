Vin Diesel launches music career

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
The 'Fast and Furious' actor has teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo on the electro song, "Feel Like I Do".


Vin Diesel Drops New Dance Single 'Feel Like I Do' with Kygo

Vin Diesel‘s acting career has been on hold this year during the pandemic so he decided to launch a...
Just Jared


Vin Diesel Drops Debut Dance Single 'Feel Like I Do' [Video]

Vin Diesel Drops Debut Dance Single 'Feel Like I Do'

Yes, you're reading this right! Vin Diesel has dropped his debut single "Feel Like I Do", produced by Kygo.

Credit: ETCanada