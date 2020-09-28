Global  
 

Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California

Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County.

Craig Philpott recorded his journey through the blaze on Sunday (September 27).

Philpott told Newsflare: "The Glass Fire has impacted the Napa Valley and covered communities and roads with burning embers and destroyed property.

I drove up Deer Park Road from Deer Park, California to Angwin, California after the fire front passed over the highway.

There has been property damage in the community of Deer Park and the driving video shows the roadside damage above the Napa Valley."


