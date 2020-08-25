Global  
 

Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived

Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived

Travel between New Zealand and some states of Australia is possible before the end of the year, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Libby Hogan reports.


Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

NZ's Ardern pays tribute to officer shot in London

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
BBC News

Watch: New Zealand general election debate

 New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and the National Party's Judith Collins are holding their first debate ahead of the country's general election...
SBS

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, rest of country

 WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all...
WorldNews
NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

Mood of the boardroom: We need a technologically-driven plan

 Business leaders are anxious to see the government plan for the future economic transformation that New Zealand needs to get back on track following the Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Mood of the boardroom: Towards a more connected world

 CEO Jolie Hodson says Spark's 2020 financial year was a year of two parts. "In the first six months we were off to a good start with a strong result. Our last..
New Zealand Herald

Mood of the boardroom: Hi-tech contact-tracing in favour

 Some 91 per cent of executives responding to the Herald's CEOs survey want greater emphasis on intensive contact tracing using best-in-class technological..
New Zealand Herald

Hopes for Australia-New Zealand travel bubble by year's end

 Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says preparations are well underway to "safely achieve" a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.
SBS

