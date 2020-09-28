Global  
 

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A baby with bones so brittle a sneeze can break her back stands up on her own two feet for the very first time

This footage shows the magical moment a baby with bones so brittle a sneeze can break her back stands up on her own two feet for the very first time.

Little Mya Honca was born with a rare incurable condition called brittle bone disease, which means she's "like a china doll" and could suffer a break at the slightest touch.

Her parents Emma Honca, 38, and Louis, 34, have had to handle their little one with great care since she was born in order to prevent her from being injured.

This video was shot within August 2020.


