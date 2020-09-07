Sir David Attenborough says Extinction Rebellion should be 'careful' with their disruptive methods

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament



Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970