Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Whately: No one is saying students can’t go home for Xmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Whately: No one is saying students can’t go home for Xmas

Whately: No one is saying students can’t go home for Xmas

Helen Whately has urged students to have a ‘rich experience’ as rumours that students will be told not to return home for Christmas continue.

The care minister added that no one is saying they will be asked to remain at university, however to follow the guidance if there were to be a coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tiny home captivates TikTok users: 'Why does it look better than my house tho' [Video]

Tiny home captivates TikTok users: 'Why does it look better than my house tho'

A tiny home has gone viral onTikTok for its impressive features.On Sept. 10, Texas-based companyCreative Living Solutions shared a briefwalkthrough of one of its tiny homes.The house features a spiral,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Wednesday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: FRBK, HOME [Video]

Wednesday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: FRBK, HOME

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Spooky Ohio haunted house will get you in a fall mood [Video]

Spooky Ohio haunted house will get you in a fall mood

Ashley State lives in a haunted house in Morrow County, Ohoo. She acts in self-made skits. She is an active advocate for mental health as well as support a different charity with her followers each..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:23Published