Whately: No one is saying students can’t go home for Xmas

Helen Whately has urged students to have a ‘rich experience’ as rumours that students will be told not to return home for Christmas continue.

The care minister added that no one is saying they will be asked to remain at university, however to follow the guidance if there were to be a coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Browna.

