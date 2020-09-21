Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.


Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 "In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country," Johnson wrote in social media posts.
CBS News

Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his first presidential endorsement

 Dwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
USATODAY.com

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 The Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now. So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala..
TMZ.com

China military PR film mocked over 'Hollywood clips'

 Social media users say the air force's promotional video used scenes from Transformers and The Rock.
BBC News

Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message

Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate

 The president and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland.
CBS News

Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Did Kamala Harris’ family move to Jamaica to engage in the slave trade? No

 CLAIM: “My family came to Jamaica from India to exploit the black African slaves we bought like cattle. Now I pretend to be African American to exploit them..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

CBS Weekend News, September 27, 2020

 President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats threaten to slow down the process; CBS News transportation safety analyst Mark Rosenker dies at 73 years..
CBS News

Political Groups Begin Dueling Over Barrett in a Costly Clash

 The battle may near $40 million in spending and will help define the end of the presidential race, even if Democrats are unlikely to be able to stop the Supreme..
NYTimes.com

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats threaten to slow down the process

 Republicans are pushing for a swift confirmation for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The fight over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacated seat has also become..
CBS News
Biden: The very soul of this country is at stake [Video]

Biden: The very soul of this country is at stake

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the fate of the AffordableCare Act is at stake with President Donald Trump's nomination to the SupremeCourt. Biden says voters know the "very soul of this country is at stake."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes His First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making it clear: he’s voting for Joe Biden this year. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Wrap



Former Pennsylvania Republican Gov. Ridge Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Former Pennsylvania Republican Gov. Ridge Endorses Joe Biden

Ridge made the announcement in a tweet Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
John Kosich' breaks down the latest Ohio polls ahead of the first presidential debate [Video]

John Kosich' breaks down the latest Ohio polls ahead of the first presidential debate

John Kosich' breaks down the latest Ohio polls ahead of the first presidential debate

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:32Published
Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden [Video]

Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden

Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden's campaign for president.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:13Published