NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.


NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in...
Top seven revelations from New York Times report on Trump income taxes

The bottom line: Trump has had small federal tax bills and major financial losses in his career, and...
Donald Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a NYT report

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, according to the...
Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times [Video]

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not..

'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns [Video]

'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on..

