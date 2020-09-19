Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London
Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Several protesters were arrested as police shut down an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26).

Police asked protesters to leave after the risk assessment the organisers had filled out was not complied with.

Sound equipment was also being taken away.

Demonstrators were protesting measures the UK has taken to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as restrictions on groups socialising and mandatory mask-wearing on public transport.

Many at the event claimed the virus was a "hoax".




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK: Clashes break out between 'anti-vaxxers' and cops in London's Trafalgar Square amid protests over COVID-19 norms

Several British police officers were hurt on Saturday when they ordered thousands of protesters at a...
DNA - Published

UK police arrest 10 at anti-lockdown London protest

British police arrested 10 people at an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London on Saturday and...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndiaTimes


32 arrested after ‘hostile and violent’ outbreaks at anti-vax protest

More than 30 people have been arrested after violent scuffles between protesters and police at a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka [Video]

Watch: Congress, JD(S), SDPI workers detained as protests rage in Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) and SDPI workers joined farm groups to protest against the farm bills, the land reforms, amendments to APMCs & labour laws. Farmer groups had given a statewide shutdown call over the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest [Video]

UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest

An increasingly vocal group is protesting against restrictions and a potential vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Gent in cricket whites takes part in bloody and violent protest in London [Video]

Gent in cricket whites takes part in bloody and violent protest in London

A man wearing cricket whites and a professional cricketing helmet took part in the violent anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (September 26), clashing with police officers. Sporting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:30Published