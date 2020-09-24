SPIN South West She revealed the news during an interview with Make Magazine over the weekend. https://t.co/IZRUa0gKAM 9 minutes ago

Monsters and Critics .@GameOfThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together! https://t.co/xfPv8ojo65 20 minutes ago

🎮 Logarius 🇵🇭 RT @rapplerdotcom: Jon Snow, it turns out, does actually know a thing or two. Congratulations! 🎊 Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Ki… 36 minutes ago

Travis Media Game Of Thrones Stars, Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Expecting First Baby – Travis News https://t.co/RlpobFjXp8 https://t.co/IfekO1rkiI 53 minutes ago

V•A•I•N RT @gotsfans: Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting their first child https://t.co/Je4KoDOrIf https://t.co/CTeih4Zo… 59 minutes ago

quitangon RT @PhilippineStar: Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together! https://t.co/ZNZ5vxLOmy 1 hour ago