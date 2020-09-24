Global  
 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby

'Game of Thrones' couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.


Rose Leslie Rose Leslie Scottish actress

Surprise! Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first baby

 Rose Leslie debuted her baby bump during an interview and shoot with Make Magazine for their "Bold Issue."
USATODAY.com

Kit Harington Kit Harington English actor and producer

Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kit Harington!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are going to be parents! The married couple and former Game of Thrones...
GOT stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to become parents

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child." The...
